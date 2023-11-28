Home » «It doesn’t seem nice to me to decline Mattarella’s invitation. I’m going” – Corriere TV
Sports

«It doesn’t seem nice to me to decline Mattarella’s invitation. I’m going” – Corriere TV

by admin
«It doesn’t seem nice to me to decline Mattarella’s invitation. I’m going” – Corriere TV

“It doesn’t seem nice to me to decline the invitation of the President of the Republic, I will go”

«I don’t think it’s nice to decline the President of the Republic’s invitation, but it’s not up to me to criticize. Anyway, I’ll go.”

Thus Nicola Pietrangeli, non-playing captain of the blue “Musketeers” who won the first Davis Cup, in 1976 in Santiago de Chile, upon his arrival in Fiumicino from Malaga, where he followed the final won by the Azzurri against Australia.

During the awards ceremony in Spain the cameras focused on Sinner who seems to freeze with Pietrangeli’s gaze. Perhaps a reaction to the words uttered by the former tennis player a few months ago: «Sinner? He’s a good guy, but two lifetimes won’t be enough to surpass me too »(Cristina Autore-Agtw)

November 27, 2023 – Updated November 27, 2023, 6:26 pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  Jacobs in addition to the Olympic gold also conquers the media, closely followed by Federica Pellegrini

You may also like

Just a bit of tailwind for Eintracht Frankfurt...

Alcaraz wins the ‘Netflix Slam’: Nadal knocked out...

Tough 0-0 against Magdeburg: Paderborn misses their chance...

Chris Sale shows glimpses of his past in...

Rocchi “Di Bello could have done better in...

Thanks to the Ache Dreierpackutern victory under Funkel...

Katie Boulter: British number one reaches her first...

Simon Ehammer is world indoor heptathlon champion

Mexico vs. Paraguay Women (3-2): result, summary and...

«I fight, but with cramps…»- breaking latest news

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy