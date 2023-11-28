«It doesn’t seem nice to me to decline Mattarella’s invitation. I’m going” – Corriere TV

“It doesn’t seem nice to me to decline the invitation of the President of the Republic, I will go”

«I don’t think it’s nice to decline the President of the Republic’s invitation, but it’s not up to me to criticize. Anyway, I’ll go.”

Thus Nicola Pietrangeli, non-playing captain of the blue “Musketeers” who won the first Davis Cup, in 1976 in Santiago de Chile, upon his arrival in Fiumicino from Malaga, where he followed the final won by the Azzurri against Australia.

During the awards ceremony in Spain the cameras focused on Sinner who seems to freeze with Pietrangeli’s gaze. Perhaps a reaction to the words uttered by the former tennis player a few months ago: «Sinner? He’s a good guy, but two lifetimes won’t be enough to surpass me too »(Cristina Autore-Agtw)

