Sergej Trifunović spoke out about the incident when he threw a man’s phone on the floor during a play.

Actor Sergej Trifunović spoke about the incident that took place at the performance of the play “Train” in Rijeka, when he got off the stage and threw his phone at a man from the audience, who was taking pictures and recording, and earned applause.

Croatian, and then local media, reported that the actor reacted several times during the performance, due to coughing and “opening candies in the first row”, that when a guy who was constantly filming, he got off the stage, which was confirmed by his colleague from the play, actor Voja Brajović.



“It’s true that it happened. I wouldn’t want to elaborate on that topic now, but it was really the viewer who disturbed the show with his phone and Sergej, in the spirit of the role, approached and did what he did,” said Brajović, as reported by Telegraf.

Now, Sergej Trifunović spoke for Danas and said that it was not an incident, since such things happen often and that he is reacting accordingly.

“Whatever the black incident, I’ve been throwing phones in the theater for twenty years, very successfully. Until they learn. Once upon a time. People who don’t go to the theater behave as if they were actors on a TV scene. Nothing bothers us, we could also stop to get a nice shot, they’re a little annoyed that we’re arguing and the boards are creaking and they can’t slow us down. And it’s always been that way,” Sergej Trifunović told Danas.

