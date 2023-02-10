The operations took place between the provinces of La Spezia and Massa Carrara. The pre-trial detention measures were issued by the judicial authority following an investigative activity coordinated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office and conducted jointly by the mobile squad of the Police Headquarters and by the investigative nucleus of the provincial Carabinieri command.

The macabre find

More than 60 policemen and carabinieri are employed in the operation. The investigations had started from the discovery of a skull and other human remains by a hiker. It was discovered that they were the remains of a courier who died from the explosion of some cocaine ovules that he had ingested. The group to recover the other drug that the man had in his body had dismembered the body.