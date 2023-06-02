Trinidad and Tobago diplomat elected as president of 78th session of UN General Assembly_Guangdong_Guangdong_Guangdong

Xinhua News Agency, United Nations, June 1 (Reporter Shang Xuqian) The United Nations General Assembly elected Dennis Francis, Permanent Representative of Trinidad and Tobago to the United Nations, as the president of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly on June 1.

On June 1, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, Trinidad and Tobago’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dennis Francis (right) shook hands with the President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly after being elected as the president of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo courtesy of the United Nations/Photo by Roy Phillips)

In his speech after being elected, Francis promised to keep in mind the principle of equal rights for all member states, and perform the duties of the chairman of the UN General Assembly with transparency, responsibility, vitality and dedication, and hoped to bring reconciliation, cooperation and joint efforts to the new session of the UN General Assembly An atmosphere for solving challenges. Francis said his focus is to encourage meaningful dialogue in all its forms, ensuring clarity of focus and strengthening of shared purpose.

Francis will assume the presidency of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in September this year, succeeding the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, for a one-year term.

Francis served as the Permanent Representative of Trinidad and Tobago to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland from 2006 to 2011, and served as the Director of the Multilateral Relations Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tobago from 2012 to 2016, starting in September 2021. Permanent Representative of Trinidad and Tobago to the United Nations.

