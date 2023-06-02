Home » Trinidad and Tobago diplomat elected as president of 78th session of UN General Assembly_Guangdong_Guangdong_Guangdong
World

Trinidad and Tobago diplomat elected as president of 78th session of UN General Assembly_Guangdong_Guangdong_Guangdong

by admin
Trinidad and Tobago diplomat elected as president of 78th session of UN General Assembly_Guangdong_Guangdong_Guangdong

Xinhua News Agency, United Nations, June 1 (Reporter Shang Xuqian) The United Nations General Assembly elected Dennis Francis, Permanent Representative of Trinidad and Tobago to the United Nations, as the president of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly on June 1.

On June 1, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, Trinidad and Tobago’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dennis Francis (right) shook hands with the President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly after being elected as the president of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo courtesy of the United Nations/Photo by Roy Phillips)

In his speech after being elected, Francis promised to keep in mind the principle of equal rights for all member states, and perform the duties of the chairman of the UN General Assembly with transparency, responsibility, vitality and dedication, and hoped to bring reconciliation, cooperation and joint efforts to the new session of the UN General Assembly An atmosphere for solving challenges. Francis said his focus is to encourage meaningful dialogue in all its forms, ensuring clarity of focus and strengthening of shared purpose.

Francis will assume the presidency of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in September this year, succeeding the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, for a one-year term.

Francis served as the Permanent Representative of Trinidad and Tobago to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland from 2006 to 2011, and served as the Director of the Multilateral Relations Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tobago from 2012 to 2016, starting in September 2021. Permanent Representative of Trinidad and Tobago to the United Nations.

See also  Ukraine, latest news. Media: "US peace plan with 20% Ukraine to Russia", White House denies

On June 1, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, Trinidad and Tobago’s permanent representative to the United Nations Dennis Francis (former) delivered a speech after being elected as the president of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo courtesy of the United Nations/Photo by Roy Phillips)

On June 1, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, Trinidad and Tobago’s permanent representative to the United Nations Dennis Francis spoke to reporters after being elected as the president of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo courtesy of the United Nations/Photo by Roy Phillips)

On June 1, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, Trinidad and Tobago’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Dennis Francis, delivered a speech after being elected as the president of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo courtesy of the United Nations/Photo by Roy Phillips)

[
责编：杨煜 ]

You may also like

The Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Party...

Pnrr, EU: we will carefully monitor the measure...

Nine people died in Senegal in protests over...

Academie Française: elected Sylviane Agacinski, feminist against surrogacy...

TOURFOR5G, the stage in Calabria with INWIT

Nord Stream, the house of a woman who...

LIVE Sonego-Rublev 5-7, 0-6, 1-1, Roland Garros 2023...

Djokovic’s training more watched than some matches |...

Had to arrest Putin at the BRICS summit?South...

I’m the Beach are on “Telegram”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy