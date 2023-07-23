Home » Trip with the Italian delegation to the cathedral of Odessa hit by the bombs – Corriere TV
World

Trip with the Italian delegation to the cathedral of Odessa hit by the bombs – Corriere TV

by admin
Trip with the Italian delegation to the cathedral of Odessa hit by the bombs – Corriere TV

A group of volunteers removed the debris from the church: the remains of a missile were found in the rubble

Lorenzo Cremonesi, correspondent in Ukraine / CorriereTv

The reportage of our correspondent Lorenzo Cremonesi within the walls of the Cathedral of the Transfiguration of Odessa, hit during the night during a Russian attack. This morning a group of volunteers gathered in the church to remove the debris and rubble that had fallen following the detonation. Among the rubble were found the remains of a missile, but not yet the serial number that will attribute its origin. “Putin’s version according to which the destruction of the cathedral is our responsibility is just a lie – says a resident – For us this is a sacred place, we could never have hit it”. In Odessa there is a bipartisan Italian representation to reaffirm support for Ukraine. In the delegation, among others, Lia Quartapelle of the Democratic Party: «Russia affects the Ukrainian cultural heritage, moreover near a town. This is not a military objective.”

July 23, 2023 – Updated July 23, 2023, 4:04 PM

© breaking latest news

See also  Pope sends condolence message to last Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev - Vatican News

You may also like

Mediterranean like the Caribbean: sea temperatures over 30...

London’s first bar designed for non-alcoholic drinkers

“Holidays are a right”, this is how France...

Rain of Russian rockets on Odessa, also hit...

Rhodes, flames still out of control. The evacuees...

Pope Francis to Pass on WYD Pilgrimage Cross:...

He dies at the age of 49 crashing...

Cuban Mother Suffers Brutal Hammer Attack in Bolivia

member and season ticket fighter | Sport

Who will play for Serbia at Mundobasket |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy