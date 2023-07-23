Trip with the Italian delegation to the cathedral of Odessa hit by the bombs – Corriere TV

A group of volunteers removed the debris from the church: the remains of a missile were found in the rubble

Lorenzo Cremonesi, correspondent in Ukraine / CorriereTv

The reportage of our correspondent Lorenzo Cremonesi within the walls of the Cathedral of the Transfiguration of Odessa, hit during the night during a Russian attack. This morning a group of volunteers gathered in the church to remove the debris and rubble that had fallen following the detonation. Among the rubble were found the remains of a missile, but not yet the serial number that will attribute its origin. “Putin’s version according to which the destruction of the cathedral is our responsibility is just a lie – says a resident – For us this is a sacred place, we could never have hit it”. In Odessa there is a bipartisan Italian representation to reaffirm support for Ukraine. In the delegation, among others, Lia Quartapelle of the Democratic Party: «Russia affects the Ukrainian cultural heritage, moreover near a town. This is not a military objective.”

July 23, 2023 – Updated July 23, 2023, 4:04 PM

