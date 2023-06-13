Home » Triple Homicide in Nottingham | Info
World

Triple Homicide in Nottingham | Info

by admin
Triple Homicide in Nottingham | Info

Nottingham city center is on lockdown due to mass murder.

Source: bbc.com/printscreen

Police have cordoned off Nottingham city center and halted tram services following the triple murder. Six streets in the center and suburbs are currently closed to traffic, trams are not running, and police officers with body armor and helmets are on the ground. Police urged citizens to avoid blocked areas.

“Streets will remain blocked for some time,” the police announced and emphasized that it was a “major incident”. Sky News reports that the murders took place just after 4am. Two bodies were found in one street, another one a little further away in another street, and there were also several wounded people. One man (31) was arrested.

Officers were called to another incident in Milton Street, where a van attempted to run over three people – all of whom are currently receiving hospital treatment.

(WORLD)

See also  Caught transporting drugs, police arrest three people

You may also like

Three people were killed and three others were...

Trump in court today over secret papers brought...

She attacked the cashier for one look too...

Nottingham, van overwhelms and kills three people in...

Farewell to Silvio Berlusconi, national mourning and state...

Eleven dead in a “massive attack” on Kryvyi...

“De tot el món”, first preview of Ginestà’s...

Problems of family medicine in Banja Luka |...

Eight basketball players leave Denver | Sport

The most active volcano in the Philippines began...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy