Triple Homicide in Nottingham | Info

Nottingham city center is on lockdown due to mass murder.

Source: bbc.com/printscreen

Police have cordoned off Nottingham city center and halted tram services following the triple murder. Six streets in the center and suburbs are currently closed to traffic, trams are not running, and police officers with body armor and helmets are on the ground. Police urged citizens to avoid blocked areas.

BREAKING: ‘Major incident’ in Nottingham as police close roads Officers and other emergency services at several locations are dealing with an “ongoing serious incident”, according to Nottinghamshire police.https://t.co/DgvS4xeCCJ Sky 501, Virgin 602 and YouTubepic.twitter.com/DqIJA24k1S — Sky News (@SkyNews)June 13, 2023

“Streets will remain blocked for some time,” the police announced and emphasized that it was a “major incident”. Sky News reports that the murders took place just after 4am. Two bodies were found in one street, another one a little further away in another street, and there were also several wounded people. One man (31) was arrested.

Officers were called to another incident in Milton Street, where a van attempted to run over three people – all of whom are currently receiving hospital treatment.

