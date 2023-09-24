Tropical Depression 17 Becomes Tropical Storm Philippe, Expected to Remain a Threat in Open Waters

Tropical Depression 17 has quickly developed into Tropical Storm Philippe, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). The NHC’s 5:00 pm bulletin stated that the storm has sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving west at 14 mph. Its center is currently located about 1,045 miles west of Cape Verde, at latitude 15.6 degrees North and longitude 39.7 degrees West.

Despite its formation, the NHC trajectory projection indicates that Philippe is expected to turn towards the north-northwest on Monday, posing no immediate threat to the Caribbean. However, the NHC warns that the storm is predicted to gain strength in the coming days. Currently, the storm’s barometric pressure is estimated at 1005 millibars, with tropical storm-force winds extending about 70 miles from its center.

Meteorologist Glorianne Rivera Santiago of the National Meteorological Service (SNM) explained that Philippe is anticipated to continue moving west and then shift towards the northwest, avoiding any land contact as it passes over open waters of the Atlantic Ocean near the Lesser Antilles. Rivera Santiago further mentioned that Puerto Rico is not expected to be directly impacted by the system.

According to the latest NHC bulletin, Philippe is projected to remain a tropical storm. Environmental factors such as strong winds and atmospheric dust are not conducive to its intensification into a hurricane. As of now, the NHC has not issued any surveillance or warnings for any territories in relation to this system.

This year has seen a total of 17 cyclones, with 16 becoming storms. Six of these storms developed into hurricanes, and three of them reached intense levels, categorized as either a 3, 4, or 5 on the Saffir-Simpson scale.