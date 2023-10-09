Tropical Storm Max to Make Landfall in Mexico, Causing Heavy Rain and Strong Winds

Tropical Storm Max to Hit Mexico, Causing Heavy Rainfall and Strong Winds

Tropical Storm Max, formed from Tropical Depression Sixteen-E in the Pacific Ocean, is expected to make landfall in Mexico later this week, according to a statement released by the National Meteorological Service (SMN). The agency has urged the population to take extreme precautions in the face of the approaching storm.

The SMN predicts that Tropical Storm Max will reach the coast, approximately 20 kilometers southeast of Zihuatanejo, Guerrero, on Monday, October 9, around 12:00 hours (Central Mexico time). As the storm progresses, it is expected to weaken to a tropical depression. However, by Tuesday, October 10, it will still be located on land, approximately 125 kilometers north-northwest of Zihuatanejo, Guerrero.

The impact of Tropical Storm Max will be felt in multiple states of Mexico. The SMN has warned of intense rains, occasional torrential downpours, strong gusts of wind, and high waves on the coasts of the South Pacific and western Mexico. Michoacán, Guerrero, Colima, and Jalisco will be particularly affected.

Michoacán and Guerrero are expected to experience heavy rainfall, with occasional torrential rains ranging from 150 to 250 mm. Colima and Jalisco, on the other hand, will see intense occasional rains ranging from 75 to 150 mm. Additionally, water spouts may form off the coasts of Guerrero, Michoacán, and Colima.

Strong winds are also a concern. Guerrero, Michoacán, and Colima will face gusts of 90 to 110 kilometers per hour, accompanied by waves reaching heights of 4 to 6 meters. In Jalisco, wind gusts of 50 to 70 kilometers per hour and waves of 1 to 3 meters high are expected.

The National Water Commission (Conagua) has advised residents in the affected states to stay informed and follow the guidance provided by local authorities. Precautions should be taken to ensure the safety of individuals and property during the passage of Tropical Storm Max.

