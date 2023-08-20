Tropical Wave Invest 90L Shows Signs of Cyclonic Development as it Approaches Puerto Rico

Tropical Disturbance Invest 90L Shows Signs of Cyclonic Development

A tropical wave near Puerto Rico, known as Invest 90L, is displaying indications of cyclonic development as it traverses the warm waters of the Caribbean Sea, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami. Although the low pressure center of the system is anticipated to remain away from the island, the extension of its rainfall is projected to reach Puerto Rico, particularly in the eastern and southern regions, starting this afternoon.

With expectations for further development, experts predict that a tropical depression will likely form during the first half of the week. As of Sunday morning, the system is projected to move westward or west-northwestward at a speed of 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central Caribbean in the coming days. Eventually, it will veer northward and proceed over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean by midweek. Regardless of its development, heavy rainfall is anticipated in portions of the Lesser Antilles in the next several days. Therefore, individuals residing in the eastern and central Caribbean are advised to monitor the progress of the system, according to the CNH.

As of Sunday morning at 8:00 a.m., the disturbance holds a 70% chance of cyclonic development within 48 hours and an 80% probability within seven days, according to the National Meteorological Service in San Juan. Municipalities in eastern Puerto Rico are expected to experience rainfall of up to six inches during the duration of the wave’s impact.

The National Meteorological Service in San Juan also stated that the tropical humidity associated with Invest 90L will gradually intensify later today, resulting in hot conditions before the arrival of rain and thunderstorms. Moreover, marine and coastal conditions are expected to deteriorate, leading to the issuance of small craft advisories for offshore Caribbean waters and local channels.