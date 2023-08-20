Former President Jimmy Carter in Final Chapter, Grandson Says

Final Chapter for Former President Jimmy Carter and Wife Rosalynn, says Grandson

(CNN) — The grandson of former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter said in a recent interview that “it is clear that we are in the final chapter.” In an exclusive interview with People magazine, Josh Carter opened up about his grandparents’ health and their enduring love.

Jimmy Carter, who is now 98 years old, entered hospice care in February. While the former president successfully battled brain cancer in 2015, he faced a series of health setbacks in 2019 and underwent surgery to alleviate pressure on his brain.

According to Josh Carter, the family and caretakers have been the only recent visitors to the Carters’ home in Georgia. Despite this, he assured that “there is always someone home” to keep the Carters company.

“He’s still completely Jimmy Carter,” said Josh Carter about his grandfather. “I want to say that he is almost 99 years old, but he completely understands (how many well wishes he has received) and he has felt the love.”

Meanwhile, Rosalynn Carter, the former first lady, has been dealing with dementia. However, her grandson revealed that she is aware of her husband’s condition and even signed off on the May press release announcing it.

“She still knows who we are, for the most part, that we are a family,” Josh Carter mentioned. “My grandmother is still capable of forming new memories.”

Josh Carter acknowledged the emotional toll on his grandfather, witnessing his wife lose some of her memories. However, he emphasized that the couple has already shared a lifetime of experiences together.

“They’ve experienced as much as they can together. I think the beautiful thing is that they’re still together,” stated Josh Carter. “They’re still holding hands…it’s just amazing.”

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter have been married for an incredible 77 years, making them the longest-married presidential couple in history. Together, they have redefined the role of former first families. In their post-presidency years, the Carters founded The Carter Center, an organization dedicated to promoting world peace and health. The center has worked tirelessly to promote democracy, monitor elections abroad, and reduce disease in developing countries.

Jimmy Carter is also well-known for his volunteer work with Habitat for Humanity, a cause he passionately supports. In recognition of his efforts to promote peace around the world, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

Before entering politics, Jimmy Carter was a peanut farmer and lieutenant in the US Navy. As a Democrat, he served as governor of Georgia and was the President of the United States from 1977 to 1981.

As the final chapter unfolds for this iconic couple, the world watches with reverence for their enduring love and significant contributions.

