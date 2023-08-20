Home » Things turned around! This time, the landlord, not the tenant, stayed on the street – Current News
KarabukA citizen named Yılmaz Kanca (59), who divorced his wife 3 months ago, Soguksu neighborhoodIn order to settle in his paternal apartment in Istanbul, he gave a notary notice to go to his tenant 6 months in advance. Kanca, who could not get his tenant out of his house despite the warning he took, started to live first in his own vehicle and then in the armchair he put in front of the tenant’s door.

Yılmaz Kanca, who is 60 percent disabled (59) Stating that he broke up with his wife 3 months ago, he said, “My tenant, who lives in an apartment in Soguksu and inherited from his father, insists on not leaving even though I gave a notice from the notary public before 6 months. In the distortion of this system, the landlord is outside and the tenant is inside. He gives me lessons for 2 thousand liras. 6 June. I was divorced in and I have been staying out since then. I used to go to my brothers and sisters in my car and from time to time. Now I have decided to stay on the sofa I brought here. I will live here whether I go out or not. While I go to the mosque for toilet needs, I go to my brothers for food. I just want it as soon as possible. “I want my grievance to be remedied. My problem is that I want my tenant to go out and live on my own. It is very difficult. Even if there is no tenant, I will continue to stay here,” he said.

