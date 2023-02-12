news-txt”>

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, FEBRUARY 11 – An unidentified aerial object over the skies of Canada was shot down by the US and Canadian air forces: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced it. Trudeau said he ordered the unidentified object shot down over the Yukon after he violated Canadian airspace. It was successfully hit by an American F22 the day after it was neutralized by the Pentagon over Alaska. (HANDLE).

