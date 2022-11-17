Home World Trudeau was “lessoned” by Xi Jinping: China-Canada relationship reflected in rare video of G20 Indonesia summit – BBC News 中文
image source,Prime Minister’s Office Canada/Reuters

Trudeau (middle left) and Xi Jinping (middle right) talked briefly for 10 minutes the day before the reprimand incident, and the Canadian Prime Minister’s Office released news and photos afterwards.

During the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, Chinese President Xi Jinping publicly criticized Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for leaking the content of their conversation to the media. The process was captured and exposed by video reporters.

The conversation took place at an event on Wednesday (November 16). Xi Jinping accused Trudeau of lack of “sincerity” through an interpreter. It is estimated that the Canadian side revealed that the two discussed the Canadian side’s accusation that Chinese intelligence personnel were involved in the Canadian election the day before.

The brief conversation between Trudeau and Xi Jinping on Tuesday (15th) was the first face-to-face conversation between the two in many years, and no media reporters were present at the time.

The video of Wednesday’s exchange of words, which is traditionally handled with great rigor by Chinese state media, revealed a rare side to Mr. Xi.

