According to CCTV news, on September 21, local time,New York Attorney General Letitia James has announced a sweeping lawsuit against former U.S. President Donald Trump and his three adult children, as well as the Trump Organization, accusing Trump and his family of seeking financial gain commit financial fraud.

Former US President Trump. Image source: Visual China-VCG111395760333

According to the civil suit, Trump falsely inflated his net worth with the help of his adult children and Trump Organization executives to induce banks to make more favorable loans to the group and insurers to offer higher coverage Charge lower premiums, get tax benefits, and more.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office seeks a permanent ban on Trump and his adult children from serving as executives or directors of any company or business entity in New York State, and prohibits Trump and the Trump Organization from participating in any real estate acquisition in New York State for five years, requiring relevant Fang refunded about $250 million in fraudulent proceeds, among others. The lawsuit is a major blow to Trump and his businesses, and could be the most serious legal challenge Trump now faces.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office also notified the lawsuit to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and the IRS for a criminal investigation.

According to the official Weibo of China News Service on September 22, after New York State Attorney General James filed a civil lawsuit against former US President Trump, his three adult children and their related companies, Trump quickly fought back, calling it a “witch hunt.” In a post on his own social platform, Truth Social, he called it “another witch hunt by the racist Attorney General James.”

Daily Economic News Comprehensive CCTV News, China News Service Official Weibo

