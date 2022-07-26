WASHINGTON. Don’t mince words, Donald Trump. The United States “is on its knees” due to the policies of the Biden administration and “the American dream is in pieces”. Thus the former president of the United States, speaking at the America First Policy Institute, in the first speech given in Washington since he left the White House.

Trump predicts a “triumphal victory in 2022” for Republicans and that a president of the Grand Old Party will take back the White House in 2024, “which I firmly believe will happen.”



“With the Democrats the criminals have had a smooth road”

The tycoon also attacked Biden on security: «There is no higher priority than restoring law and order in the United States. With the Democrats ruling the criminals have had their way smoothly, there has never been a time like this. Every day there are stabbings, rape, assaults and parents are afraid that their children will be killed at school ». And again: “There is no respect for the law and there is no order”, underlined Trump, repeating the words several times law and order. “This has to stop and it has to stop now,” she said.

“Triumphal GOP victory in 2022, White House in 2024”

For the umpteenth time Donald Trump says he is sure that the Republicans will obtain a “triumphal victory” in the next elections and reiterates that “in 2024 the Republicans will take back the White House”, without however mentioning the possibility that he will reapply.

“US must beg for energy from other countries”

“Inflation is at its highest level in the last 49 years, gasoline prices are skyrocketing. We have become a nation of beggars, crawling to ask for energy from others, ”explains the tycoon. “America – continued Trump – has suffered historical humiliation on the world stage”.

“Washington is unrecognizable, full of homeless and dirty”

On returning to Washington for the first time since leaving the White House, Donald Trump found the city “unrecognizable”. In his address to the America First Policy Institute, the former president denounced the conditions of the city, pointing the finger at the “homeless” who have ruined the “public spaces” and the “bad impression” obtained by the “dirty streets”.