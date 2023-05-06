Trump gaffe in rape trial, confuses his accuser with ex-wife

Donald Trump gaffe during video testimony in rape trial. Twice the former president has exchanged his accuser, the writer and journalist Jean Carroll, with his ex-wife Marla Maples. The tycoon was shown two photos of him with the Elle columnist at a party in the 90s, the party at which they met. But Trump claimed the woman next to him was his ex-wife and when it was pointed out to him that it was Carroll instead he blamed the blurry photos. For the writer’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, the fact that the former president is unable to distinguish her from Marla Maples belies one of Trump’s defensive arguments that Carroll “wasn’t her type”.