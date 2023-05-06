Home » Trump gaffe in rape trial, confuses his accuser with ex-wife
World

Trump gaffe in rape trial, confuses his accuser with ex-wife

by admin
Trump gaffe in rape trial, confuses his accuser with ex-wife

Donald Trump gaffe during video testimony in rape trial. Twice the former president has exchanged his accuser, the writer and journalist Jean Carroll, with his ex-wife Marla Maples. The tycoon was shown two photos of him with the Elle columnist at a party in the 90s, the party at which they met. But Trump claimed the woman next to him was his ex-wife and when it was pointed out to him that it was Carroll instead he blamed the blurry photos. For the writer’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, the fact that the former president is unable to distinguish her from Marla Maples belies one of Trump’s defensive arguments that Carroll “wasn’t her type”.

See also  Shooting in a school in Russia: 6 dead and 20 wounded. Among the victims are children

You may also like

Sudanese Armed Forces representatives head to Saudi Arabia...

Wife of Sergej Ćetković | Entertainment

Palestinians overwhelmingly support armed struggle to end occupation...

“I’ve been in love with this city for...

Charles III is king of England, Camilla is...

Ceasefire Agreement Is Dead Paper, Fighting Still Rages...

Udinese – Match climate again / The calendar...

How much punishment can a murderer from Mladenovac...

US on Iranian nuclear: “We will do everything...

Iconic moments at King Charles’ coronation: William kisses...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy