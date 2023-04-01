10
“President Trump will be arrested during Holy Week, the time of suffering and purification for the faithful to Jesus Christ. As Christ was crucified, and resurrected on the third day, so Donald Trump will rise again” the lawyer preaches online Joseph McBride: Tuesday, in Manhattan, the District Attorney Alvin Bragg will indict former President Donald Trump, for illegal payments to the porn star
