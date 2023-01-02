Home World Trump: Inflation is soaring, flights have been cancelled, and the United States is like a third world country|Trump|United States_Sina Military_Sina.com
Original title: Trump: Soaring inflation, massive flight cancellations, the United States is like a “third world” country

Former US President Trump Hosts New Year’s Eve Party at Mar-a-Lago

　　Overseas Network, January 2nd According to a report on the news website of the US “Newsweek” on the 1st, during the New Year’s Eve, former US President Trump talked about a series of social issues such as soaring inflation and a large number of flight cancellations in the United States at a party held at Mar-a-Lago, and said that “the United States It’s like a third world country.”

At the party, Trump told hundreds of attendees: “We’re watching a war, nuclear weapons are being talked about, inflation is skyrocketing, and all these things we’re seeing are unnecessary and sad. .”

“People can’t even take a plane now.” Trump further said, “People can’t fly from New York to Florida, which is very sad. We (the United States) are like a third world country.”

The “Newsweek” news website stated that Trump was responding to the cancellation of a large number of flights in the United States. A few days ago, the United States encountered a winter storm and Southwest Airlines’ own problems, resulting in the cancellation of more than 15,000 flights from December 22 to December 25, 2022. (Li Meng from Overseas Network)

