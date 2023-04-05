“The only crime I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation against those who seek to destroy it.” She said it Donald Trump yesterday, April 4, in front of a crowd of supporters, after returning to his property in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. Speaking a few hours after his indictment, in a hearing in New York in which they were formalized 34 countsthe former American president lashed out at the prosecutor, who “put together a ridiculous charge. The criminal is the prosecutor – she added – and he should at least resign ”.