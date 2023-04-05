Of Salvatore Riggio

In the final of the semi-final of the Italian Cup, Romelu Lukaku scores and celebrates with the usual gesture. The Juventus fans cover him with racist boos, the referee sends him off and the fight breaks out

Final on? It happened that Lukaku’s exultation was misunderstood. These are the words of Simone Inzaghi a Sportmediaset at the end of the Italian derby, commenting on the double yellow card of the Belgian, who will miss the return semi-final on 26 April.



A celebration with the military salute with the right hand to the forehead and the index finger of the left hand to the mouth as a sign of silence. An exultation like the one on the occasion of the first goal on the Swedish field, when he wore his Belgium shirt, in a match that ended with his hat-trick (March 24). That gesture, in essence, was dedicated to comrade Doku who sometimes celebrates like this. In March Doku was not with Belgium because he was injured and Lukaku had reserved a thought for him by emulating his way of celebrating a goal.

Cos the Juventus curve, who had already targeted him after the foul on Gatti (which had cost him his first yellow card), interpreted the ex Chelsea’s behavior as a provocation. As a way of shutting her up. And he misunderstood too the referee Massa that has cautioned for the second time the attacker.

What the regulation says In fact, article 12 of the regulation provides that: A player must be cautioned, even if the goal is not validated if: he approaches the spectators in such a way as to cause safety and/or safety problems and/or climb the fence, acts in a provocative way or derisive, covers his head or face with a mask or other similar object, takes off his shirt or covers his head with his shirt. Massa considered Lukaku's exultation provocative, but many other times, in similar circumstances, he let himself go; with the same yardstick, for example, also Leao, who in Naples who made a dirty mouth towards the public, could have been sanctioned.

The controversies Romelu always rejoices like this and unfortunately there was a final tumult that wasn’t nice to see is that deprive us of Lukaku and Handanovic in the second leg, who are two fundamental players for us – concluded Inzaghi – Lukaku reacted like this because shaken by something he heard after the warning? Absolutely yesthis is perceived but I go beyond this. He scored, he rejoiced in success all of it. Now in the return there won’t be two players (Handanovic is also out, he too is expelled, ndr) for a cheer he always does. The match was corrected and conducted very well by the referee trio, until that final episode.