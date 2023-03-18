He did it again. Donald Trump he again incited his supporters as happened shortly before the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 when he falsely claimed that there had been electoral fraud. This time the billionaire is agitated by the possibility – reported by some US media – of being indicted: “Illegal leaks from the corrupt Manhattan prosecutor’s office indicate that the former US president will be arrested on Tuesday next week. Let’s demonstrate, let’s take back the country” Trump said on his social Truth describing America as a country of the world and calling the “American dream dead. The anarchists of the radical left have stolen the elections and the heart of our country. Crime and inflation are destroying our way of life. Crime and inflation are destroying our way of life”.

According to rumors, the tycoon could be indicted next week for the alleged payment of $ 130,000 to the former porn star Stormy Daniels to buy her silence about their past relationship. A scandal that broke out in 2016 when the woman – violating a confidentiality agreement – claimed to have had an affair with the billionaire and other details about their relation. The first was also unleashed against the actress lady Melania. However Trump, according to the lawyer Joe Tacopina, he will hand himself over to the authorities without complications if he is indicted. In the case of indictment of the former president, the fingerprints digital. But the Secret Service will decide on the possibility of handcuffing him, according to the American media citing some sources. Meanwhile, a judge has ruled that federal prosecutors investigating the case of confidential documents in the former president’s Florida estate will again be able to question one of his lawyers before a grand jury. The order concerns M. Evan Corcoran who will need to answer further questions about potential attempts to obstruct such an investigation.