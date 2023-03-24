Listen to the audio version of the article

Donald Trump issues his warning, the latest in chronological order: violence could break out if he is indicted in New York. The attack by the tycoon, running for the 2024 election, is the latest in an escalation of verbal attacks on prosecutors, while next week a grand jury in Manhattan is expected to restart the investigation into the crimes pending against him.

Trump: “death and destruction” if indicted

In a post published on his Truth Social platform, Trump asked how a former president could be accused of a crime, given that “the potential death and destruction of a false accusation like this could be catastrophic for our country”.

The former president is frantically posting on social media, criticizing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the other state and federal prosecutors investigating him in Washington and Georgia. Trump predicted he would be arrested as part of the New York investigation into his relationship with porn star Stormy Daniels, paid – according to the indictment – to buy silence on the entire relationship. Trump is also under investigation for his role in the assault on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2023 and for the management of confidential documents.

Former Donald Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and other former administration officials are due to testify before a grand jury investigating the January 6, 2021 insurrection. The decision follows a federal judge’s ruling of the district of Washington, Beryl Howell, who thus rejected the appeal presented by Donald Trump who invoked the so-called executive privilege, as a former president.