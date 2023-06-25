Trump to fans: «They are incriminating me for attacking you. With me peace in Ukraine and Taiwan»

Listen to the audio version of the article

Donald Trump speaks at an event of evangelical Republicans in Washington reiterating his accusations of “corrupt elections and manipulated justice. They incriminate me for attacking you », he tells supporters, stating that « polls say I am ahead of Biden by 11 points, why so few could anyone ask. “It’s nice to be here among so many patriots who believe in God and in the country,” said the former president addressing the audience of anti-abortion conservatives. “With me president, Russia would not have invaded Ukraine and China would not speak in these terms about Taiwan,” he added.

“If I were president I would give China 24 hours to remove its spies from Cuba,” he concluded, commenting on the recent news on the alleged presence of Beijing’s intelligence units on the Caribbean island in recent days.

