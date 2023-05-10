Home » Trump’s reaction to the verdict for sexual abuse | Info
Trump's reaction to the verdict for sexual abuse

Trump's reaction to the verdict for sexual abuse

Donald Trump spoke out after the jury’s decision saying he had no idea who Elizabeth Jean Carroll was.

According to the Mirror, Trump reacted angrily to the decision. “I have absolutely no idea who this woman is. The verdict is a shame. This is the continuation of the biggest witch hunt of all time,” wrote Trump on his account on his social network Istina.

Let us remind you that a federal jury in Manhattan found Trump responsible for the sexual abuse and defamation of the writer Elizabeth Jean Carroll. In total, Trump will have to pay about five million dollars in damages.

