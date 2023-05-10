3rd league: Viktoria Köln with a fair draw against BVB reserve

Status: 07.05.2023 4:19 p.m

Viktoria Köln and Borussia Dortmund II separate in a draw. The Westphalians had taken the lead, but the Cologne team then created too much pressure.

Viktoria Köln separates from Borussia Dortmund II with a 1:1 (0:1). With this partial success, the Rhinelanders remain in the midfield of the 3rd division, while BVB has secured another point in the fight against relegation – and is thus as good as saved.

BVB’s reserves had surprisingly taken the lead in the first half. After 28 minutes, Can Özkan had scored the hitherto flattering opening goal for the guests with a goal worth seeing. Previously, both teams had largely neutralized each other. The game was idling along.

Cologne remains dangerous

After the Dortmund goal, however, the Cologne team increased the tempo and had good opportunities – but were unable to take them: Neither a mistake by BVB goalkeeper Marcel Lotka (35th), nor a header from very close range to the crossbar by Simon Handle (42nd .). And also a long-range shot by Robin Meißner (45th).

From the beginning of the second half, the Cologne team remained dangerous and made some dangerous approaches to the goal. After 71 minutes it was Mike Wunderlich who scored the long-deserved equalizer. Wunderlich himself had initiated the attack and completed it resolutely.

BVB took this to heart and suddenly woke up again. Justin Njinmah was about to take the lead again after 73 minutes, but Viktoria goalkeeper Ben Voll was just able to save. But BVB goalkeeper Lotka was also able to excel again and parried a header from André Becker. It remained a draw.