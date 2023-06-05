Trust in the PA decree, accounting magistrates on the attack

The government places its trust in the Chamber, amid protests from the opposition but above all from the accounting magistrates, on the Pa decree which contains the tightening on the controls of the Court of Auditors on the expenses of the Pnrr and the extension of the tax shield. The line of the executive, reaffirmed by the prime minister, still remains that of not retreating: no gag – he points out – but rules that had already been put in place by previous governments.

The judges, however, clearly reiterate their opposition after an extraordinary meeting convened, at the request of the base, precisely in conjunction with the arrival of the provision in the Chamber. “The functions of the accounting judiciary are not at stake but the protection of citizens”, is the alarm raised by the Court. “The confirmation of the tax shield – the magistrates put it on paper in a note – in the absence of the context of the pandemic emergency in which it was born, prevents the prosecution of those responsible and the recovery of distracted resources, ensuring that the damage remains borne by the At the same time, the abolition of ongoing controls, on activities specifically aimed at relaunching the economy, means weakening the safeguards of legality, regularity and correctness of administrative action”.

With confidence in this text – the opposition protests in the meantime – a double gag is placed: on the judges and on Parliament. In any case, the government is sticking to it and putting its trust in the measure. In the morning, explanations of votes are scheduled on live TV starting at 12.30. And the center-left is preparing a battle and will try to make itself heard even with the interventions and agendas that are expected to be numerous, so much so that it is not excluded that we could reach a river session.

“It is a government – accuses the leader of M5s Giuseppe Conte – late in implementing the Pnrr, we have an installment to collect from Brussels and we are not collecting it. And how do they think of solving the problem? They eliminate the control of the Court of Auditors , which is not designed to delay but simply to be vigilant. They can’t stand controls”. “For months – attacks the Dem group leader in the Chamber Chiara Braga – we have been asking for clarity on the Pnrr, to date we have instead only a centralized and paralyzed governance which has caused unnecessary delays to accumulate and the announcement of a vote of confidence to cancel the control role of the Court of Auditors. There is no government more intolerant of control than that of the right”.

“The rule that gagged the Court of Auditors with respect to controls on the Pnrr is unconstitutional, the Meloni government thus follows the Orban model”, accuses the national co-spokesman of Green Europe Angelo Bonelli. However, there are also the distinctions in the opposition with the Third Pole which points out that it will not vote for trust but makes it known that it shares the need to speed up the operational processes linked to the Pnrr: “speeding up does not exclude controls – says the parent company in the Senate Raffaella Paita – you can be efficient and control at the same time”. At the latest on Wednesday morning, the final go-ahead from the Chamber should therefore arrive for the text which must then pass to the Senate for an examination which, despite the fact that the times for conversion are not very tight, promises to be almost armored.

