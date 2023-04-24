Home » tucker carlson lascia fox news
tucker carlson lascia fox news

tucker carlson lascia fox news

Tucker Carlson, the main anchor of the Fox News network, is leaving. The decision was announced today by the conservative network in a statement. “We thank him for his work on the network as a conductor and, before that, as a collaborator”.

The decision comes after Fox News had to pay a record $787.5 million in settlements to software company Dominion, which it falsely accused of manipulating data from the 2020 presidential election. Carlson was among those who publicly relaunched the allegations but, as emerged in the civil suit, privately he had never believed in the idea of ​​the conspiracy supported by Trump.

With the separation, the network loses one of its most famous faces, the man who has brought forward all the most extremist theories, from white supremacism to defending Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Indicted several times for his patently false claims, Carlson went down in history because in a line of defense supported by Fox’s lawyers in a defamation lawsuit, it was the same conservative network owned by Rupert Murdoch that claimed that Carlson was ” recognized by all” and by “his audience” for being someone who stated falsehoods and therefore should never be taken seriously.

