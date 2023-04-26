Tunisia on its last legs: reception must be coordinated. But the action of our government is staggering

The dramatic situation, especially from an economic point of view, which occurred in Tunisiademonstrates that we are in the presence of an unstoppable global phenomenon which requires a great openness of ideas on the part of the West and does not allow solutions of an individualistic nature as prescribed by the single neoliberal thought in force.

In such a situation it is necessary to think about thecoordinated reception by all Western countries of migrants from Africa, rather than closing themselves in an exhausting position of inhuman rejection, and it should be borne in mind that Tunisia also suffers various terrorist attacks by the Libyans and above all no longer produces anything, since productive companies, mostly foreign, are moving to neighboring Morocco.

Its economic crisis is on the verge of bankruptcy and the Head of Government Kaïs Saïedfaced with an expected flight of 65% of Tunisians, asks for economic aid from the European Union, which unfortunately remains deaf to this request.

In addition to the request for funds by the Tunisian head of government, the International Monetary Fund has placed unacceptable conditions: the elimination of social benefits, cuts to education and health care, raising the retirement age, and above all privatizations. All conditions that cannot be implemented due to lack of money. And these are truly illogical conditions because cutting welfare in situations of this type is absolutely impossible.

How can social benefits be eliminated if it is a People got hungry? This shows that the IMF has ideas blocked by neoliberal thinking, which has as its goal the enrichment of the rich and the impoverishment of the poor.

Something similar also occurs in our country with the Cutro decreeapproved by the Senate and currently being examined by the Chamber, which regulates the flow of migrants according to the needs of Italian businesses, limits the special protection that allows humanitarian permits to be granted to immigrants, and finally strengthens the hotspots and Centers for repatriation (Cpr) in the false expectation of sending back to their countries of origin those arriving in Italy fleeing war and hunger.

A very positive idea is only that of Portugalwho has decided to grant citizenship to migrants arriving from the former Portuguese colonies.

Limiting my gaze to Italy, I judge extremely puzzling and the action that the government is carrying out in this sector lacks logic, an action which, as I have mentioned, demonstrates its inhumanity in canceling the so-called special protection relating to the family relationships of migrants, and on the other hand the strengthening of the hotspots which are effectively centers of “fire”, where attempts are made to identify immigrants coming from the sea and above all the strengthening of the Centers for repatriation which are real prisons, which absolutely prevent any form of integration of migrants arriving in Italy.

Everything is in full contrast with our Constitution and in particular with articles 10, which concerns the right of asylum, and 2, which protects the inviolable rights of man and imposes mandatory duties of political, economic and social solidarity.

In my opinion, either we follow what our Constitution prescribes, or we too will end up like Tunisia.