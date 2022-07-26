Home World Tunisia, referendum: turnout of 27.5%. Saied supporters celebrate on Avenue Bourguiba
The number of voters who voted in the constitutional referendum in Tunisia was 2,458,985, with a turnout of 27.54%. This was stated by the president of the Independent Higher Election Authority, Farouk Bouaskar, speaking after the polls closed, saying that the voters had a “meeting with history” and that a “very respectable number” voted. A group of supporters of President Kais Saied marched on the capital’s central Avenue Bourguiba as a sign of victory immediately after the announcement on national television of the results of the exit polls, which gave the yes to 92.3% albeit with a high rate of abstention.

Tunisia, democracy betrayed: today the referendum on the new Constitution

Domenico Quirico

