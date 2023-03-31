Try to convince in every way Ivan Juric. This is the main objective of the granata management between now and the end of the season. The Croatian coach wants to grow, he wants to be able to aspire to a placement in Europe after a first leap in quality made in these two seasons.

In fact, under the guidance of the former Hellas, Toro has gone from fighting not to relegate to systematically occupying a place on the left side of the standings. From here to fighting for Europe, however, there goes and for this we absolutely need a leap in quality on the market.

We need to lock down the big names and, above all, make important investments. We need a mini-revolution and it will be led by technical director Vagnati. And the dt grenade is already working for the future. Here is the plan for June <<<

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

