The ground starts to shake, then people flee and buildings collapse on the rubble of tonight. An earthquake shock, in Turkeywas captured by the cameras of a local news agency, the Demiroren News Agency, just while the journalist was live: “Here, you see, the earthquake continues. Buildings are collapsing, people were digging for the missing.”
