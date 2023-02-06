Home World Turkey, earthquake shock during the journalist’s live TV: “The buildings are collapsing”. The flight of people – Video
World

Turkey, earthquake shock during the journalist’s live TV: “The buildings are collapsing”. The flight of people – Video

by admin
Turkey, earthquake shock during the journalist’s live TV: “The buildings are collapsing”. The flight of people – Video

The ground starts to shake, then people flee and buildings collapse on the rubble of tonight. An earthquake shock, in Turkeywas captured by the cameras of a local news agency, the Demiroren News Agency, just while the journalist was live: “Here, you see, the earthquake continues. Buildings are collapsing, people were digging for the missing.”

Previous Article

Earthquake in Turkey, Erdogan: “The biggest disaster since 1939. Receipt of availability of aid from the EU, NATO and 45 countries”

See also  Boone, OECD: "Running with vaccines is the best economic policy. If Italy delays, it risks the ko of tourism"

You may also like

BP – Easter Eggs – Mondolinguo

Famous Criminal Couples in History — THE GEMELLY...

More than 1500 people were killed! A 7.8-magnitude...

Mobile internet network, Altroconsumo crowns Vodafone: 2022 results

The old way to avoid electoral fraud with...

EU Commission gives green light to price increases...

Earthquake in Turkey and Syria, the dead are...

find out tonight with us on Twitch

Araña, review of Jon Bilbao’s book (2023)

Pro-Israel Nikki Haley will run for president –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy