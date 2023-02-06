The bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) measurement allows you to keep body composition under control, in particular lean mass, fat mass, skeletal muscle mass, basal metabolic rate and total body water.

The value of the BIA lies in the offer of a more complete picture of a person’s state of health and well-being. Thanks to the analysis of fundamental body parameters, such as the basal metabolic rate and the percentage of skeletal muscle, body water and body fat, the BIA offers information on the organism and on the state of physical health far more useful than the mere measurement of the index of body mass (BMI).

Body composition, Body Mass Index and obesity

Considered a chronic disease, obesity develops over time as a consequence of overnutrition and low physical activity.

The possibility of self-monitor body compositionin particular thanks to the data obtained from wearable devices, allows the user to better understand their habits, leading, in almost 60% of subjects, to an increase in physical activity.

Additionally, a randomized control study found that wearables reduced sedentary time by an average of 68 minutes, while a meta-analysis of the effects of wearable activity trackers indicated an increase of more than 2,500 steps per day.

The study on the accuracy of body composition data collected by smartwatches

A joint research team between the University of Louisiana Pennington Biomedical Research Center and the University of Hawaii Cancer Center conducted a study aimed at determine the accuracy of body composition data collected by smartwatches.

This study compared body composition measurements from the Galaxy Watch’s Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) sensor with a clinical measurement from a DXA (Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry) scanner and with an octopolar laboratory analysis of bioelectrical impedance performed in duplicate.

The results revealed a 97-98% correlation between BIA measurements obtained with the Galaxy Watch and the two reference devices for lean mass, fat mass, skeletal muscle mass, basal metabolic rate and total body water. The study found that data obtained from a bioimpedance wearable device can help users monitor body composition and improve their health by changing diet and movement habits.

Galaxy Watch was also found to be helpful in understanding one’s health more accurately. The accuracy of the data allows the user to intervene on his own behavior even in the absence of clinical trials. This way the user is able to better monitor their health at home (between doctor consultations), while traveling or while working remotely when other measurements are not possible.

Obesity is a serious health problem

Obesity has increasingly become a global problem and it is responsible for about 60% of deaths from cardiovascular disease. Considered a chronic disease, obesity develops over time as a consequence of overnutrition and low physical activity. Weight loss, even at modest levels in the early stages of the progression towards obesity, can prevent or even eliminate health risks. In the light of these data it is fundamental promote effective weight control to reduce the problem.

Self-monitoring of behaviors, in particular thanks to data obtained from wearable devices, improves self-awareness and allows you to get a better picture of your habits: leading, in almost 60% of subjects, to an increase in physical activity. Furthermore, more frequent use of these self-monitoring tools means greater compliance with goals, both in terms of weight loss and body composition.

A randomized control study found that wearables reduced sedentary time by an average of 68 minutes compared to controls, while a meta-analysis of the effects of wearable activity trackers indicated an increase of more than 2500 steps per day.6 7

How does Galaxy Watch measure body composition?

BIA, usually measured in gyms or clinics using specialized instruments, can now be detected directly with the Galaxy Watch. For those who want to lose weight, gain muscle mass or speed up their metabolism, bioelectrical impedance analysis is an accurate, simple and convenient solution to check and track your progress.

Body composition control (BIA) can also be done effectively with the Galaxy Watch. Galaxy Watch’s BIA sensor allows users to measure bioelectrical impedance analysis with four electrodes on the device: two on the back and two on the side buttons. To complete the reading, simply press and hold the side buttons of the watch. After that, in about 15 seconds, the sensor pulls 2,400 data points. (How to use video)

Recommendations for optimizing the accuracy of your body composition data

Always measure at the same time of day

Take the measurement on an empty stomach

Perform the measurement with a free bowel

Do not take the measurement during the menstrual cycle

Take the measurement before carrying out activities that cause a rise in body temperature, such as exercise, shower or sauna

Take the measurement after removing all metal objects such as necklaces

Advertising