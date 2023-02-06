Home World Turkey, the second shock during the live TV connection – Corriere TV
The crew was in Malatya reporting on the quake when a second aftershock caused collapses during the live

A camera crew was on the hook up from Malatya, Turkeyto tell about earthquake that struck the country during the night when a second, very violent shock was filmed live.

The journalist who was speaking, as well as the people who were on the street next to him at the time, started running for cover. The images become fuzzy as they hear the crash noise e the screams of people terrified.

Thousands of people lost their lives in the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria. (Who all updates)

February 6, 2023 – Updated February 6, 2023, 6:36 pm

