Original title: Turkey’s president sends a signal to resume relations with Syria

Turkish President Erdogan said on November 27 local time that the relationship between Turkey and Syria can also be gradually restored like the relationship between Turkey and Egypt.

Erdogan said Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was “very pleased” with him at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar. “It is hoped that the process of normalizing relations between the two countries can continue at the ministerial level.” Erdogan also said, “Just as the restoration of relations between Turkey and Egypt is gradually taking shape, the relationship between Turkey and Syria can also be carried out in the next stage.” Follow the same path. There is no political rancor between Turkey and Syria.”

On the 23rd local time, when Erdogan attended the parliamentary group meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party, he said that he might meet with Syrian President Assad, and the two sides had no political resentment.

Since the civil unrest in Syria, Turkey has been supporting the Syrian opposition. In recent years, it has launched multiple cross-border military operations in northern Syria to attack Syrian Kurdish armed forces. Recently, the Turkish armed forces are conducting air strikes code-named “Claw Sword” in northern Syria and northern Iraq. The Turkish side claims that the targets are the Kurdish Workers Party and the Syrian Kurdish armed “People’s Protection Units.”

On the 23rd local time, the Syrian President’s Special Adviser Shaban criticized, “No country has the right to maintain its own security in other countries. The Turkish government did not keep its promises, but used excuses to realize its own ambitions in Syria and Iraq.” (President Taiwan reporter Chen Huihui)