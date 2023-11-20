Twenty-eight premature babies arrived in Egypt from Gaza. Over one million and 700 thousand displaced people in the Strip – Corriere TV

From the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza they arrived at the Rafah crossing. There is confusion about their fate

LORENZO CEMONESI, SENT TO ISRAEL / CorriereTv

Twenty-eight premature babies from Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital have arrived at the Rafah crossing. This was reported by the Egyptian state broadcaster al Qahera. Meanwhile, two fuel tankers have entered the Gaza Strip, bringing the total to 9. According to the latest estimates, there are over one and a half million internally displaced people in the Strip. Meanwhile, Hamas rockets fired from the Strip continue to arrive in Ashkelon

Israel-Hamas at war: real-time updates

November 20, 2023 – Updated November 20, 2023, 4:33 pm

