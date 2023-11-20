Scott Rebirth Trial, 11 years to former parliamentarian Pittelli – News

Eleven years of imprisonment: this is the sentence inflicted by the Court of Vibo Valentia on the lawyer and former Forza Italia parliamentarian Giancarlo Pittelli, accused in the Rinascita Scott trial. The DDA had requested a 17-year sentence for him. The reading of the sentence is still underway as there are 338 defendants. Among the names already pronounced by the judges are those of Lieutenant Colonel of the Carabinieri Giorgio Naselli, sentenced to 2 years and 6 months (8 years the request), of the former financier Michele Marinaro sentenced to 10 years and six months (17) and of the former regional councilor Pietro Giamborino sentenced to 1 year and 6 months (20).

