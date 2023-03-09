news-txt”>

(ANSA) – UDINE, 09 MAR – Cybernetic attacks in Italy have seen a surge in the last ten years: they had been 150 in 2012, they reached 13 thousand in 2022.



The figure, reported by the National Anti-Cyber ​​Crime Center for the Protection of Critical Infrastructures, headed by the Postal Police, was highlighted by Manuela De Giorgi, first police officer and manager of the Fvg telecommunications police department.



De Giorgi spoke at the conference “Emerging technologies for the fight against organized crime”, organized by the Department of Mathematics, Computer Science and Physics of the University of Friuli, with the master’s degree in ‘Intelligence and Ict’ of the university.



The manager renewed her call for prevention, addressing companies in particular. “It is necessary to protect oneself from ever new threats that appear in the digital world“, she said, underlining the need to “reserve particular attention to the security of one’s data”. Also at the speakers’ table was Maurizio Vallone, general manager of the State Police and director of the Anti-Mafia Investigation Directorate.



“The exchange between the university and the police forces enriches us with content – said the director of the Intelligence and Security Laboratory of the Uniud Lab Village, Francesco Zucconi – We hope to be able to contribute in turn, giving them some hopefully more effective tools in areas of interest”.



The meeting was attended by Federico Costantini, from the Department of Legal Sciences of the Friulian university, and the director of the master’s degree in ‘Intelligence and ICT’ of the university, Gian Luca Foresti. The University of Udine is active not only in higher education with a master’s degree, but also in research and development, in particular with two laboratories dedicated respectively to Intelligence and Security and Cybersecurity. “The collaboration between the university and the police forces – explained Zucconi – is structured through the master’s degree and specific agreements, and it is a sign of a time that is changing, in which even all training is acquiring important stimuli from the defense forces”. (HANDLE).

