Archbishop Caccia, Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, addresses a UN Security Council debate on the 25th anniversary of Resolution 1325 on the promotion of women, peace and security. He stressed that women’s representation in peace processes had declined, while violence, including sexual violence, had increased.

(Vatican News Network)The UN resolution on promoting women, peace and security “cannot be successfully implemented” without addressing the main factors that contribute to the deterioration of the situation of women and girls, such as war, extremism and the diversion of resources to arms spending. This was emphasized by Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, during the open debate of the UN Security Council on the 25th anniversary of Resolution 1325 on March 7. “In recent years, violence against women and girls, including sexual violence, has increased, while women’s representation in peace processes has decreased, showing that current approaches are not enough,” said the Holy See representative.

Resolution 1325 unanimously adopted by the UN Security Council on October 31, 2000. It is the first resolution ever to explicitly address the impact of war on women and their contribution to conflict resolution and lasting peace. The resolution establishes four goals: recognizing the important role of women in conflict prevention and resolution, including them fully in peacekeeping and national security processes, adopting a “gender perspective” and lecturing staff on women’s rights. training.

As the 25th anniversary of Resolution 1325 approaches, Archbishop Caccia says now is an “opportune time” to reassess how best to address the specific needs of women in conflict and their important role in conflict prevention and resolution. And the right time.”

The Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations also mentioned Pope Francis’ speech when he received diplomatic missions from various countries in the Holy See in January this year: “When the human rights of all people are fully recognized, women can make unique contributions to social life and Be the first ally for peace.” Sadly, the Pope noted, “in many countries women are treated as second-class citizens” who suffer violence and abuse, and have limited access to education, work, health care and other basic necessities”. Archbishop Caccia emphasized that the Holy See “Condemns this treatment and deplores the situation faced by many women and girls who are systematically denied the benefits of education”.

In addition, the representative of the Holy See also mentioned the Pope’s recent pastoral visits to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan. The pope emphasized the potential of women to transform violent societies into peaceful ones if they are “protected, respected, valued and revered”. In order to unleash this potential, Archbishop Caccia concluded, the UN Security Council “must ensure that women, especially mothers who know how life is born and how to protect it, have the opportunity to participate more fully in peace processes, as well as in political life and decision-making. every aspect of it”.

