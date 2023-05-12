Home » Twitter, Elon Musk has chosen Linda Yaccarino as CEO
World

Twitter, Elon Musk has chosen Linda Yaccarino as CEO

by admin

Linda Yaccarino at the helm of Twitter


The new CEO of Twitter will be Linda Yaccarino. The Washington Post has no doubts: the manager who resigned from NBCUniversal will take the place of Elon Muskby his own will. The billionaire and founder of Tesla had announced in a tweet that he had found a person to replace him at the helm of the company, renamed X Corp, specifying only that it was a woman.

A new chapter – Linda Yaccarino, therefore, is preparing to take the helm of the company that chirps, opening a new chapter for the platform. Her arrival could, according to some American media, allay the fears of Twitter advertisers. Yaccarino’s post a

NBCUniversal will be hired by Mark Marshall on an interim basis. Yaccarino joined NBCUniversal in 2011 and rose to the top of the company’s advertising division. Having long-standing relationships with the marketing departments of major companies, the manager could be useful to Twitter in the throes of an advertising leak.

The announcement of the replacement – “I’m happy to announce that I’ve found the next Twitter CEO, starting in about six weeks,” wrote the Tesla founder. Months ago, after the majority of users who participated in a survey said they were in favor of his resignation from office, Musk announced that he would work to find a replacement to lead the company.

Who is Linda Yaccarino – Linda Yaccarino served for more than 10 years as president of global advertising and partnerships at NBCU, one of the world‘s leading media companies. During this time, her main focus was on finding optimal ways to measure the effectiveness of advertising. As NBCU’s head of advertising sales, she recalls the WSJ, she was instrumental in launching the ad-supported Peacock streaming service.

See also  【Update 3.15】Fox Reporter and Photographer Killed | Russian-Ukrainian War | Russia | Ukraine

You may also like

Pakistan Supreme Court: Arrest of former PM Imran...

Launches the eleventh edition of Rockein

Historic face-to-face between the Pope and Zelensky: it...

Ukraine latest news. Prigozhin, Russian regular forces fleeing...

The Elysée: possible meeting between Macron and Meloni...

El Güero, the boss of the Sinaloa narcos...

Romana Panić as a teenager pictures | Fun

The Hong Kong Legislative Council passed the amendment...

Borac welcomes Borac, Branko Karačić believes in victory...

Missing woman in Borgo Nuovo, the appeal of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy