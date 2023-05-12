Twitter, Elon Musk has chosen Linda Yaccarino as CEO

Linda Yaccarino at the helm of Twitter



The new CEO of Twitter will be Linda Yaccarino. The Washington Post has no doubts: the manager who resigned from NBCUniversal will take the place of Elon Muskby his own will. The billionaire and founder of Tesla had announced in a tweet that he had found a person to replace him at the helm of the company, renamed X Corp, specifying only that it was a woman.

A new chapter – Linda Yaccarino, therefore, is preparing to take the helm of the company that chirps, opening a new chapter for the platform. Her arrival could, according to some American media, allay the fears of Twitter advertisers. Yaccarino’s post a



NBCUniversal will be hired by Mark Marshall on an interim basis. Yaccarino joined NBCUniversal in 2011 and rose to the top of the company’s advertising division. Having long-standing relationships with the marketing departments of major companies, the manager could be useful to Twitter in the throes of an advertising leak.

The announcement of the replacement – “I’m happy to announce that I’ve found the next Twitter CEO, starting in about six weeks,” wrote the Tesla founder. Months ago, after the majority of users who participated in a survey said they were in favor of his resignation from office, Musk announced that he would work to find a replacement to lead the company.

Who is Linda Yaccarino – Linda Yaccarino served for more than 10 years as president of global advertising and partnerships at NBCU, one of the world‘s leading media companies. During this time, her main focus was on finding optimal ways to measure the effectiveness of advertising. As NBCU’s head of advertising sales, she recalls the WSJ, she was instrumental in launching the ad-supported Peacock streaming service.



