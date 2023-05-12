German Bundestag – Union wants better care for long-term corona damage

Berlin: (hib/PK) The Union faction calls for better care for patients with long and post-Covid and the so-called post-vac syndrome. According to an application (20/6707) of the parliamentary group.

It must be assumed that five to ten percent of all people suffering from Covid-19 suffer from persistent or newly occurring health problems that last longer than three months.

In addition, an estimated one to two percent of all those infected developed a particularly severe form of long/post-Covid, in which the diagnostic criteria for myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) were met after six months. This results in an estimated number of 100,000 newly affected across Germany who could be ill in the long term.

The application goes on to say that a corona vaccination can greatly reduce the risk of contracting post-Covid syndrome. At the same time, after vaccinations against Sars-CoV-2, vaccination side effects that are similar to the symptoms of Long-Covid could occur in rare cases.

In their application, the MEPs call for the establishment of a central coordination office for long/post-Covid and post-vac in order to enable nationwide care. A network of competence centers and interdisciplinary outpatient clinics must be created across Germany to supplement the existing structures.

Improved access to health and social care should be created for those affected, for example by introducing a lump sum for chronic illness, inclusion in disease management programs or simplified recognition as an occupational disease, for pensions and applications for care or for benefits due to vaccination damage.