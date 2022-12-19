Home World Twitter has rejected Elon Musk
World

Twitter has rejected Elon Musk

by admin
Twitter has rejected Elon Musk

“Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will stick to the results of this survey. This is Elon Musk’s question to social media users. And the answer? Probably yes.

At the end of weeks of controversy after his “conquest” of Twitter – with dismissals, resignations and changes of course – the latest gimmick by Elon Musk, who was in Doha with Jared Kushner to watch the soccer World Cup final, is submit to the vote of users of the social network, asking in an online survey whether it should abandon the leadership of Twitter.

A few hours after the end of the consultation, the “voice” of Twitter seems to reject it. With over 13 million votes cast, 56% of the answers are yes. The founder of Tesla has undertaken to respect the outcome of the consultation but after the first indications – clearly negative on his work – he has already posted two rather polemical tweets: the first says «as the proverb goes, be careful what you wish for, because you could get it», while in the second he writes that «those who want power are the ones who least deserve it». And the wording of Musk’s question is rather vague: speaking of “leading” Twitter, it is not clear whether he is referring to his role as CEO or owner of the social network. The acquisition of which is digging – for the flight of investors and debt management costs – a hole in the assets of what remains the richest man in the world.

See also  Germany, trains paralyzed for three hours across the North. The government: "it was sabotage"

Twitter, Elon Musk suspends the accounts of journalists who track his flights. EU: “Sanctions soon”

EASTER FORTY

You may also like

At least 36 injured in serious turbulence on...

Canada, shooting in an apartment building. Five dead,...

Ukraine, new Russian attack on Kiev, also used...

2022 is the year that Europe will move...

Thailand, 33 missing in the sinking of a...

Doha blames the Emirates but is ready to...

Our week chasing the Euroscandal like in a...

Doha threatens: “No gas to the EU” Italy...

“Comrade P.”: Panzeri denies everything like Greganti

At least 20 killed in cholera outbreak in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy