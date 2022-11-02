Home World Twitter, Musk focuses on paid videos: here’s how it will work and how much it will cost users
Twitter, Musk focuses on paid videos: here's how it will work and how much it will cost users

Twitter, Musk focuses on paid videos: here’s how it will work and how much it will cost users

He bought Twitter last week and is already thinking about a revolution. Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is working to try to make the social network – bought for $ 44 billion – ever more profitable. The company, according to what emerges from an internal email obtained from Washington Post, it would be working on a feature that would allow people to post videos and charge users for viewing. The social network would aim to make this feature called “Paywalled video” operational shortly, ie “in one or two weeks”.

The new “Paywalled video”
But how would the new “Paywalled video” work? Access to videos for users would have varying prices: 1, 2, 5 or 10 dollars. On the other hand, those who tweet the video – or post it on the social network – would receive a part of the sum, while Twitter would take a percentage, which has not yet been specified. Users who won’t pay won’t be able to see the videos, but they may still like or retweet the post.

I problems
The team working on this new feature would have indicated some risks, particularly those related to copyrighted content. “It is not clear – explains the US newspaper – if the function was under development before Musk took the helm of the company”. But Twitter on this punt did not comment. However, the team tasked with studying the implications of this new feature would have “only three days to provide feedback on potential risks.”

The blue tick
But this is not the only news, in addition to the alleged cut of 25% of employees. While the company records most of its revenues thanks to advertising, Musk seems determined to want to charge users as well, as has emerged in recent days with the announcement that he wants to pay the so-called “blue check”, the system so far used by Twitter to verify the identity of public people. Elon Musk in this case yesterday spoke of “a subscription of 8 dollars a month”. Musk’s clarification follows the controversy following the rumors about a possible cost of the service of $ 19.99 per month against the current $ 4.99.

