New positive sign for the car market. This is the third consecutive increase in the number of registrations on the Italian market. In October, 115,827 cars were registered, with a growth of 14.56% compared to October 2021. The recovery in volumes began last August after thirteen consecutive drops due to market uncertainties and supply problems for semiconductors and long chips. the production chain.

However, the market recovery phase still leaves an important gap compared to last year. One million and 91,894 cars were registered from January to October, 13.8% less than in the same period of 2021 while the distance compared to 2019, the year before the start of the pandemic, reaches 32.8%. If the positive trend continues into 2022, this is the forecast of the Centro Studi Promotor, it could close with one million and 300 thousand registrations, a level 10.8% lower than in 2021 and 32.2% on 2019.

According to Gian Primo Quagliano, president of Promotor, “this is an absolutely insufficient level to meet the demand for replacement of the Italian fleet, which is close to 40 million cars and which is among the oldest in Europe”. In the meantime, the number of scrapping has dropped and the draft of incentives for “draft” cars has remained very limited. The possibility of requesting incentives also for rental companies could revive the dynamics of the market.

Among the brands there are few that show a drop in registrations in the month, among them are Fiat, Dacia, Hyundai, Nissan and Seat. On the other hand, the eploit of some brands such as Dr, which triples volumes in the month and in the entire period, Alfa Romeo and Skoda which double them, although between the two only the Biscione records volumes increasing, by 18.9%, since the beginning of the year compared to 2021.

Among the luxury brands, Audi, Mercedes and BMW show a strong recovery in the month but remain in the January-October period below the performance of last year. Dacia recorded a minus sign in October but is among the few brands to record overall volume growth over the entire period compared to 2021. Volkswagen recovers 12% in the month but remains down 21% compared to last year. Same situation for Renault and Peugeot.