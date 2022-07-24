Home World Two 75-mile lines of skyscrapers: Saudi Arabia’s project for the city of the future
Two 75-mile lines of skyscrapers: Saudi Arabia’s project for the city of the future

A futuristic project, with structures for vertical agriculture and a marina for yachts, a large stadium in the middle of the city, two lines of skyscrapers that proceed in parallel for 75 miles, splitting the desert, the mountains and the coast in two. The Wall Street Journal revealed new details of Saudi Arabia’s plan to build some of the largest housing structures in the world in the megacity of Neom, which is springing up in the desert.

The nearly $ 1 trillion mega-project involves the construction of two mirror skyscrapers – Mirror Line – that will incorporate integrated vertical agriculture into buildings, according to the Wsj.

The turning point in the middle of the Saudis, the future is hydrogen but oil will not disappear

by our correspondent Francesca Caferri

The products grown on the “agricultural towers” will be collected and used in a sort of community canteen, according to the American newspaper. The inhabitants of the city, which could house up to a million people, would pay a subscription for meals.

A high-speed train should pass under the mirrored buildings. Sources of Al Arabiya they argue that skyscrapers should be around 500 meters high.

The project for an environmentally-friendly city on the Red Sea coastD inland towards the desert was announced by the prince heir to the Saudi throne Mohammed bin Salman in 2021 and is expected to be completed in 2030.

Saudi Arabia: “We are aiming for the green transition but we cannot say goodbye to hydrocarbons”

See also  Israel, Lapid: "Extend Abraham's agreements to Indonesia and Saudi Arabia. But it takes time"

by Francesca Caferri

The project of the two mirrored skyscrapers, however, has several obstacles to overcome: one concerns the probable lack of light for the inhabitants due to the height of the structures, the other the oscillations in the curvature of the earth which, explains the Wsjarches eight inches per mile.

