Two days of fire for iliadLAND, the iliad theme park

As we have said, the weekend ended in which iliad celebrated his fifth birthday with iliadLANDthe themed event iliad set up at the Ride Milano open to all.

The event was a huge success and welcomed over 24,000 visitors.

iliadLAND has opened up to family-sized entertainment and also to aperitif and nightlife lovers to make everyone part of the celebrations. iliad has thought of a truly varied program to involve everyone.

Attractions told visitors about the values ​​of iliad. Starting from the labyrinth of nasty surprises, whose only way out is to choose iliad, to the 5G slide, passing through the fiber wheel. In addition, games, food trucks and lots of music, signed Radio Deejay and Radio m2o, to enliven the days until late in the evening.

Main music guest on Saturday night were Merk&Kremontinternationally renowned DJs and award-winning producers who made the youngest dance and attracted thousands of kids to the Naviglio, while on Sunday the celebrations ended to the rhythm of records by Shaf Houses e Crookers.

MONDO3’S INTERVIEW WITH BENEDETTO LEVI