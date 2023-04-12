Home World two dead and one very serious
Two workers dead and a third in very serious condition after falling for about fifteen meters. This is the tragic outcome of an accident at work which took place inside the Le Rovedine golf club in via Karl Marx 16 in Noverasco di Opera (Milan), just before 10 in the morning on Wednesday 12 April.

118 intervened on the spot with four ambulances, two medical vehicles and an air ambulance. But for two of the workers it was already too late: the rescuers could not help but verify their death on the spot. The third worker, however, a 25-year-old boy, was treated for trauma to the skull and chest and multiple fractures to his legs and arm. Unconscious and in very serious condition, he was transported by helicopter, in red code, to the Niguarda hospital in Milan.

Based on an initial reconstruction, the three workers were working on a crane to cut branches and prune a tree, when, for reasons yet to be ascertained, the basket gave way causing them to fall into the void for about 15 meters. The structure would also have fallen on them, crushing them. Firefighters also intervened on the scene of the accident, with four vehicles, and the local police of Opera, which are entrusted with the reliefs to reconstruct exactly the dynamics of the accident.



