two Italians of value in the round of 16

by gds.it – ​​4 hours ago

Italian protagonists in Paris. In fact, with today’s results, and the victories of Lorenzo Sonego on Rublev and Lorenzo Musetti on Norrie, it is the seventh time in the Open Era that Italy has qualified for Roland Garros two…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Sonego and Musetti protagonists at Roland Garros: two worthy Italians in the round of 16 appeared 4 hours ago on the online newspaper gds.it».