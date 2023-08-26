Two Men Arrested for Kidnapping and Sexual Abuse of Women in Transportation Service

Men Captured for Kidnapping and Robbing Female Passengers in El Salvador

August 25, 2023 – Two men have been apprehended for allegedly kidnapping and robbing women who were their clients while using private passenger transport services. The suspects, identified as Samuel Gutiérrez Lazo and Irvin Iván Quintanilla Méndez, are facing charges of deprivation of liberty, aggravated robbery, and special aggravated threats.

According to initial investigations conducted by the Prosecutor’s Office, one of the men was driving the vehicle while the other remained hidden in the trunk. The perpetrators targeted their victims through digital applications, taking advantage of vulnerable situations when the women requested a trip alone. They employed a scheme whereby they simulated vehicle damage, causing the victims to stop. At this point, the other suspect would emerge from the trunk and threaten the victims, coercing them to comply with their demands and enabling them to commit the abuses.

The report from the Attorney General of the Republic highlights that, in addition to depriving the women of liberty, they were also subjected to sexual abuse and had their belongings stolen. While the exact number of victims has yet to be determined, as the investigations are still in their early stages, authorities urge individuals to verify the license plate and model of the car before using transportation services. They also recommend making a call or feigning one to a known person, notifying them that you are in the vehicle and sharing the journey as a safety precaution.

The two suspects were presented in court by the Prosecutor’s Office on Friday. As the case unfolds, it is expected that more details will emerge about the extent of their criminal activities and the total number of victims involved.

Video footage capturing the moment when the vehicle was seized at a beach in Ahuachapán has surfaced, further shedding light on the suspects’ modus operandi. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of personal safety when utilizing transportation services, especially through digital platforms.

The authorities continue their efforts to ensure the safety and security of all individuals and are committed to apprehending individuals who prey on innocent victims for their own gains. As the investigation progresses, more updates will be provided.

