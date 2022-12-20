Home World Two planes collided at Incheon Airport in South Korea: a flight was canceled due to damage to the tail of a passenger plane – yqqlm
Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-12-20 08:37

Overseas Network, December 19. According to Yonhap News Agency, on the 19th local time, two passenger planes collided at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, South Korea. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Incheon International Airport said the tail of a Lao Airlines plane waiting to take off scraped the right wing of an Air Premia plane. Judging from the on-site footage exposed by Yonhap News Agency, the tail of the Lao Airlines passenger plane was damaged, and part of the tail was scraped off.

Incheon International Airport said that at the time of the incident, the Lao Airlines passenger plane was carrying 118 passengers and no one was injured. The flight has been cancelled. The Aviation Safety Investigation Committee under the Ministry of Land and Resources of South Korea is investigating the accident.

Source: Overseas Net Author: Overseas Net Li Meng Editor: Chen Zhouying
