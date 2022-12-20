Yantai CDC Answers Questions Concerned by the Public

Jellyfish Network December 20 News(YMG all-media reporter Li Junling and correspondent Wang Chaoxia Zeng Yingxue) Faced with the complex epidemic situation, vaccination is still an effective measure for active immunization. The protective effect of the new coronavirus vaccine can effectively reduce the risk of severe illness, critical illness and death in the elderly after infection with the new coronavirus. Yesterday, the Yantai City Center for Disease Control and Prevention conducted a question-and-answer session on the second booster dose of the new coronavirus vaccine, which is of public concern.

Why carry out the second booster vaccination of the new coronavirus vaccine?

Answer: The global COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing, and the Omicron mutant strain has become the main epidemic strain in the world, and has stronger immune escape ability. A large number of international research data show that the protective effect against the Omicron mutant strain after a dose of booster immunization drops significantly after 6 months. High-risk groups such as the elderly and those with low immune function have a higher risk of developing severe disease after being infected with the new coronavirus, and need to be vaccinated with a second dose of booster injection.

At this stage, which groups of people can carry out the second dose of the new coronavirus vaccine booster immunization?

Answer: The following populations can carry out the second dose of booster immunization on the basis of the first dose of the new coronavirus vaccine homologous booster or sequential booster immunization: high-risk groups of infection, people aged 60 and above, with serious basic People with diseases and people with weakened immunity.

Which vaccines are currently available for second-dose booster immunizations of COVID-19 vaccines?

Answer: All vaccines approved for conditional marketing or emergency use can be used for the second dose of booster immunization. Priority is given to sequential booster immunizations, or a second-dose booster with a vaccine that contains or has good cross-immunity to the Omicron strain. For those who have completed the first booster dose, the commonly used vaccine combination for the second dose booster sequence is as follows:

3 doses of inactivated vaccine + 1 dose of CanSino intramuscular injection recombinant new coronavirus vaccine (type 5 adenovirus vector);

3 doses of inactivated vaccine + 1 dose of Zhifeilong Koma recombinant new coronavirus vaccine (CH0 cells);

3 doses of inactivated vaccine + 1 dose of recombinant new coronavirus vaccine (type 5 adenovirus vector) for CanSino inhalation;

3 doses of inactivated vaccine + 1 dose of Zhuhai Livzon recombinant new coronavirus fusion protein (CHO cell) vaccine;

2 doses of CanSino intramuscular injection adenovirus vector vaccine + 1 dose of CanSino inhalation recombinant new coronavirus vaccine (type 5 adenovirus vector);

3 doses of inactivated vaccine + 1 dose of recombinant new coronavirus vaccine (sf9 cells) from Chengdu Wesker Biomedical Co., Ltd.;

3 doses of inactivated vaccine + 1 dose of Beijing Wantai Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.’s nasal spray influenza virus vector new coronavirus vaccine;

3 doses of inactivated vaccine + 1 dose of recombinant new coronavirus protein subunit vaccine (CHO cells) from Zhejiang Clover Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.;

3 doses of inactivated vaccine + 1 dose of Shenzhou cell recombinant new coronavirus bivalent S trimer protein vaccine.

What is the time interval between the second booster dose and the first booster dose?

Answer: According to real-world research and clinical trial data at home and abroad, combined with the actual vaccination situation in my country, the time interval between the second dose of booster immunization and the first dose of booster immunization is more than 6 months.

I received the first dose of booster injection in the early stage, and recently contracted the new coronavirus, do I still need a second booster injection?

Answer: The first dose of booster injection was vaccinated in the early stage, and the new crown virus was recently infected. You can receive the second booster injection after 6 months of infection with the new crown virus.